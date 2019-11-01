PDP expels MP who attended J&K lieutenant guv’s oath-taking ceremony

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:37 IST

The only MP from Kashmir to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu was expelled by the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday for alleged anti-party activities.

Nazir Laway, the PDP Rajya Sabha MP, was the only prominent leader from the mainstream parties in the Valley, which had otherwise boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of Murmu, who became the first lieutenant governor of the newly created Union territory. Laway’s fellow Rajya Sabha MP from the PDP, Fayaz Mir, didn’t attend the event.

“The member of the Rajya Sabha has been expelled from basic membership of the party for being involved in anti party activities,’’ a PDP spokesman said.

“This undermines the party leadership entirely. The participation of the MP was in contravention with the party’s stand regarding the current political situation and revocation of Article 370,’’ the spokesman said.

Laway grabbed headlines on August 5, when he tore the Constitution during a debate on the Central government’s move to nullify Article 370. Mainstream and separatist Kashmiri parties have opposed the move.

Laway said he had received no formal communication of his expulsion. “PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is in jail so who signed this letter? I have received no formal communication, so it’s surprising who issued this statement,” he said. Fayaz Mir also said he had no information about the expulsion of Laway.

A senior RajyaSabha secretariat official said the expulsion would not affect Laway’s membership of the upper house. “He will be an unattached MP,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:54 IST