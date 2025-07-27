‘Peeche jao’: Harrowing Haridwar stampede video captures chaos; 6 dead

A video of the stampede at a temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday showed people stuck in the chaos being frantically asked to go back as crowd swelled from all directions, ultimately leaving six people dead and several injured. Haridwar stampede: Footwears lie at the site after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar on Sunday, July 27(PTI)

The stampede broke out at around 9 am at the hilltop Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar as hundreds of devotees gathered on Sunday to offer prayers.

Being a Sunday, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple atop the Shivalik Hills at a height of over 500 feet.

According to police, the stampede was triggered due to rumours of an electric current where stairs to the temple begin sent people into panic.

Videos from the spot showed a massive crowd of people, including children and women, making their way to the temple. Outside the hospital, worried family members waited for news of their loved ones.

While one of the videos showed a man frantically appealing to the people in the crowd to go back, another showed a person describing the chaos and showing children struggling to get space in the crush.

PM Modi extends condolences

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said bout 35 people were rushed to the hospital and six of them died, according to a PTI news agency report.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered.

"A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple in the morning because of a rumour... We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, and those responsible for spreading the rumour will face strict action," Dhami said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the stampede and said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede.

"Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In a post on Facebook, Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and asserted that the situation was being monitored.

"Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard, and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi, is one of the five sacred sites or Panch Tirthas of Haridwar.

"Suddenly, a huge crowd gathered there and a stampede took place. During this, all the people fell and got hurt," news agency ANI quoted as saying a devotee from Bihar who suffered a fracture in his hand in the stampede.

The state secretary of disaster management said helpline numbers have been issued for people to get details of the deceased or injured in the mishap.

The list of helpline numbers includes District Emergency Operation Center, Haridwar: 01334-223999, 9068197350 and 9528250926. State Emergency Operation Center, Dehradun: 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, and 9058441404.