Home / India News / Pejavara Mutt chief’s health condition very critical: Doctors

Pejavara Mutt chief’s health condition very critical: Doctors

The Pejavara mutt is one among the ‘Ashta’ Mutts of Udupi.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The 88-year-old Swamiji, hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU, the bulletin said.(PTI Photo )
         

The health condition of the head of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji is very critical and there is a further decline in his condition, doctors said on Saturday.

“The condition of Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swameeji is very critical and there is further decline in his health status. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support. Tests have shown severe brain dysfunction,” medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said in a health bulletin.

The 88-year-old seer, hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU, the bulletin said.

Doctors had earlier said the pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

With the seer’s condition critical, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, rushed to the hospital.

“Doctors have told me that Pejavara swamiji’s condition continues to remain serious and all efforts are being made by the medical team for his recovery,” Chief Minister told reporters at Honnavara earlier in the day.

