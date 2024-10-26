Pennsylvania becomes 1st US state to declare Diwali holiday | Cities abroad to celebrate Deepawali like India

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour not just in India but abroad as well owing to the massive presence of Indians across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. US President Joe Biden lights a lamp as First lady Jill Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris look on during an event to celebrate Diwali, at the White House in Washington. (PTI)

Recently, the US state of Pennsylvania has officially declared Diwali a recognised state holiday following bipartisan legislation signed by Governor Josh Shapiro.

The law, which takes effect immediately, designates Diwali as a holiday observed on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The upcoming Diwali celebration, spanning from October 31 to November 1, will be the first officially recognised observance under this new law.

Notably, the law does not require the closure of schools, government offices, or businesses, it serves as a strong acknowledgement of Diwali’s cultural importance.

List of other countries and states abroad to celebrate Diwali:

United States

In the United States, several states observe Diwali as an official holiday. Here's a list:

New York

In 2023, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to designate Diwali as a school holiday for New York City public schools. This pivotal legislation mandates that on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Indian calendar each year, all public schools in New York City will observe a closure.

New Jersey

Although New Jersey has yet to pass formal Diwali holiday legislation, many schools are proactive in recognising the significance of this Hindu festival by granting students a day off. Notably, as of 2023, 4.6% of residents in the state identify as being of Indian origin.

Pennsylvania

In a groundbreaking move, Pennsylvania has become the first state in the US to officially honour Diwali with public holiday status. Governor Josh Shapiro's recent signing is hailed as a historic step.

United Kingdom

While Diwali is not designated as an official holiday in the United Kingdom, the festival is joyfully celebrated in numerous cities due to the substantial Indian population.

Here’s a list of UK cities where Diwali is celebrated with the same enthusiasm and spirit as in India.

-Leicester

-Belfast

-London

-Edinburgh

-Birmingham

Canada

Diwali is not a public holiday in Canada. However, it is recognised as an important cultural celebration, and most schools and workplaces accommodate observances or organize events to mark the occasion.