‘People are furious’: Tejashwi claims huge support for Bihar Adhikar Yatra

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that his Bihar Adhikar Yatra is making waves in Patna, with thousands turning out to support the march. Tejashwi Yadav claimed that crime in Bihar has increased to the point that people do not even feel safe in their homes.(HT Photo)

On the second day of the yatra, Tejashwi expressed the public's growing frustration with the current government, citing rampant corruption, extortion in government offices and police stations, and a surge in crime that leaves citizens feeling unsafe in their own homes.

"Today is the second day of the yatra... Wherever we are going, thousands of people are coming out on the streets to support this march," Yadav told reporters.

During the Yatra, Yadav stated that the public is angry with Bihar's current government, as corruption and extortion have increased in many block offices and police stations.

"The entire public of Bihar is furious with the current government. Corruption has increased, extortion has increased in block offices and police stations," added Yadav.

He further claimed that crime has increased to the point that people do not even feel safe in their homes.

"Crime has increased so much that people do not feel safe even in their own homes..." added Yadav.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader launched the 'Adhikar Yatra' to address youth unemployment, and ensure the rights of women, respect for teachers and better the health and education system in Bihar yesterday.

According to RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, this rally is covering the districts which were left out in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' organised by Congress.

"After the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', some districts were left out, in which all our workers and leaders from there came and said that the districts have been left out, so Tejashwi ji took the decision to take out this yatra respecting their feelings. Secondly, Tejashwi ji is taking out this yatra with the resolution of building a new Bihar. Jobs and employment for the youth, rights for women, respect for teachers, industries should be set up in Bihar, education and health system should be better," the RJD legislator told ANI.

The rally, which commenced in Jehanabad, will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali. The rally will also cover Begusarai, Khagaria and Madhepura.

Ahead of Yatra's launch, Tejashwi Yadav said that they will form a "corruption-free", "crime-free" government when they come to power.

But Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh criticised the Yatra, taking a jibe at the RJD leader to take a trip across with his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, so they can see the development the state has gone through, being led by the NDA.

"Tejashwi Yadav should set out on a journey with the entire family. Show Lalu Yadav what development really means. Lalu Yadav used to tell the poor, what will you do with electricity? What will you do with roads? Take him on a road trip across the entire Bihar, then he will understand what development the pair of Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi has brought to Bihar," the Union minister told ANI.

However, Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav "expired medicines", alleging that they cannot eradicate corruption and unemployment.

"The leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are like expired medicines. They can't eradicate corruption, unemployment," Kishor told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly election is se to be held later this year. The primary contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.