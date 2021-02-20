People are joining Samajwadi Party in droves: Akhilesh Yadav
- “The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.” said Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday where he attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on rise in fuel prices, donation drives for Ram Mandir and delayed development projects. Yadav also criticised Adityanath for a past comment on opposition parties possessing “division in their DNA” in the aftermath of the Hathras incident.
Here are top quotes from the SP chief’s press conference:
“In ancient Indian culture, there was no such thing as chanda (contribution), we have the culture of dakshina (offering). We are ready to give dakshina, will BJP accept?”
“The kind of language he (Yogi Adityanath) uses, be it on stages or the House, a chief minister cannot speak like this. He says division is in some people’s DNA, if he can at least tell the full form of DNA we will know that he is the chief minister”
“It'd benefit people more if the chief minister starts speaking on development. He talks of expressways that were actually done by Samajwadi Party. Speaking of Purvanchal Expressway, firstly he said it'd be ready by Diwali, then New Year, now April.. who knows when it will happen”
“The BJP government to hide its failure on economic front has hiked petrol, diesel prices and put burden on people, farmers, youth, and it is sad and shameful that now the government is saying the price hike was for nation building”
“The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox