People are with us: Vijay at TVK’s third anniversary event

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Monday said in Chennai that his party would end the bipolar politics between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK ) in Tamil Nadu. Vijay

In his 17-minute address at the party’s third anniversary celebrations, Vijay said the DMK stood for “injustice, anarchy and mischief” while labelling AIADMK as a “corrupt force” allegedly subservient to the BJP.

“People talk about triangular or four-corner contests. One is represented by the TVK backed by the people, the second is DMK, and the third is BJP and its many allies. Only the TVK, which is a people’s force alone can defeat the DMK,” Vijay said.

Responding to criticism that he has been largely absent from the field, Vijay said, “To those who say ‘hey Vijay, come out of the house’, I would say wait boss, there’s a Vijay and Viji in every house. They will all come out on the day of voting with their voter ID and stand in front of the polling booth to vote. Then you will feel it.”

Vijay also drew a parallel between himself and AIADMK founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). Recalling a 1977 interview in which MGR expressed disbelief that then-chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was occupying the chair once held by stalwarts like K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai, Vijay made a similar remark regarding AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and chief minister M K Stalin.

He compared the 2026 assembly elections to the 1977 elections, which resulted in MGR’s victory over the DMK regime.

“TVK is the movement that will take on the DMK. The DMK deployed several tactics to oppose MGR. They even mocked Kamaraj. Decades have passed but their tactics remain the same,” Vijay said.

He also dismissed opinion polls that gave TVK a vote share between 15-20% in its debut elections and added that the party symbol “whistle” has reached the people of the state.

“We are the whistle blowers in Tamil Nadu. The evil force and the corrupt force should scatter when we blow loudly. Then the TVK will emerge as the ruling party. I am with you and people are with us. Be confident, victory is ours,” he said.

Vijay also referred to a remark made by Stalin in 2022, wherein he expressed disappointment over certain behaviour by ministers in his cabinet that he said was giving him “sleepless nights”.

“Wake up Stalin and ask whom he would vote. Then, he would say whistle. The truth always comes out when you wake up someone asleep and ask a question,” said Vijay.

In response to Vijay’s remarks on Stalin, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that the idea that Stalin would ask people to vote for TVK was “a fantastic thing of Vijay’s brain.”

(with PTI inputs)