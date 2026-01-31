‘People fed up’: Amit Shah's ‘sweep’ claim for north Bengal, attacks Mamata Banerjee on SIR

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go on to sweep all assembly seats in north Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a BJP workers meeting in West Bengal on Saturday, (ANI)

Addressing a party workers' meeting at West Bengal’s Siliguri, Shah alleged that the officers of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state were not supporting the Election Commission (EC) in conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

"In the SIR, Mamata Banerjee's officers are not cooperating with the Election Commission. But the Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting the SIR, and we will ensure that the voter list is purified here. We will give our full cooperation to the Election Commission," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Predicting an electoral storm, Shah said the BJP would "sweep all the seats in north Bengal" in the forthcoming assembly elections, claiming that people were fed up with the "syndicate raj and corruption" of the TMC.

"In the 2026 elections, we have to completely uproot the Trinamool Congress government. They have completely ruined Bengal. I am telling you this today that the year 2026 is going to be a year of change for Bengal, a year of transformation," Amit Shah added.

He also claimed that no other government in India is more corrupt than the TMC regime in West Bengal.

"I can say without hesitation that there is no government in this country more corrupt than Mamata Banerjee's government in Bengal. Mamata Didi says there is no corruption. Mamata Didi, you have institutionalised corruption. You are blinded by your love for your nephew; you can't see the corruption," the senior BJP leader said.

While the final dates for the West Bengal assembly election are yet to be announced, the polls are expected to be wrapped up by May this year.