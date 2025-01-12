Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘People in Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray their place’: Amit Shah’s dig over poll results

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Amit Shah also said that the state “rejected the politics of dynasty” and “betrayal” by Pawar and Thackeray.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Maharashtra assembly election results showed them their place.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

"Sharad Pawar started politics of 'daga-phatka' (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray was also rejected. People showed Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls," Shah said.

He also said that the state “rejected the politics of dynasty” and “betrayal” by Pawar and Thackeray.

"People of Maharashtra showed that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction is the real NCP. People of Maharashtra have also rejected politics of betrayal of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," the home minister said.

Also Read | Uddhav strikes a blow to MVA, goes solo in local polls

Shah also expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, saying that the defeat in Maharashtra has shattered the confidence of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief Devendra Fadnavis also lauded Amit Shah over the party's performance in the Maharashtra election.

Also Read | “We’ll have to reclaim our past glory,” Sharad Pawar tells party workers

“After the Lok Sabha election results, the party was demoralised, and workers were confused about what went wrong in Maharashtra. That time, Union Minister Amit Shah visited, spoke to thousands of workers, and motivated them with the belief that despite defeat, victory was ahead,” he said.

Also Read | BJP sounds bugle for local body polls in Maharashtra

"The party rose and delivered that victory (in Assembly polls). I am truly grateful to Amit Shah Ji."

Maharashtra election result

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra state elections as the party won just 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction secured just 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 233 seats. The BJP got 132 seats, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar – secured 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On