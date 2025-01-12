‘People in Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray their place’: Amit Shah’s dig over poll results

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the Maharashtra assembly election results showed them their place. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

"Sharad Pawar started politics of 'daga-phatka' (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray was also rejected. People showed Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls," Shah said.

He also said that the state “rejected the politics of dynasty” and “betrayal” by Pawar and Thackeray.

"People of Maharashtra showed that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction is the real NCP. People of Maharashtra have also rejected politics of betrayal of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," the home minister said.

Shah also expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, saying that the defeat in Maharashtra has shattered the confidence of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief Devendra Fadnavis also lauded Amit Shah over the party's performance in the Maharashtra election.

“After the Lok Sabha election results, the party was demoralised, and workers were confused about what went wrong in Maharashtra. That time, Union Minister Amit Shah visited, spoke to thousands of workers, and motivated them with the belief that despite defeat, victory was ahead,” he said.

"The party rose and delivered that victory (in Assembly polls). I am truly grateful to Amit Shah Ji."

Maharashtra election result



The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra state elections as the party won just 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction secured just 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 233 seats. The BJP got 132 seats, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar – secured 57 and 41 seats respectively.