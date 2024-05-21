‘People of Delhi Pakistani?': Arvind Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked home minister Amit Shah, claiming the latter has become "arrogant" because he was chosen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor. Attacking the BJP leader over his rally in the national capital, the AAP chief claimed he called the people of Delhi “Pakistanis”. Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo - ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal further claimed less than 500 people came to the rally.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis,” he claimed.

"I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, 56% vote share, are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 seats out of 117 seats, are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in many parts of the country gave us love and trust, are all the people of this country Pakistani?” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed Amit Shah had abused the people of Delhi. During his rally in South Delhi, Shah had said that Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are such leaders who have more support in Pakistan, than in India.

"PM Modi has chosen you as his successor. You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM Modi yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming the BJP government on June 4,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal further said after the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, surveys claim that the INDIA bloc will form a government at the Centre.

"The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections has been conducted. As elections are being held and we are approaching June 4, I can say that BJP will be defeated. As per the survey findings, the INDIA alliance is getting more than 300 seats,” he said.