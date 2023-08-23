‘Perfect text book launch’: Tejas LCA test-fires ASTRA air-to-air missile

The DRDO-developed ASTRA air-to-air missile was test-fired on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, noting that the exercise, carried off the coast of Goa, resulted in a launch that was ‘text book perfect.’ ASTRA, an indigenous Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile, being test fired by Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) LSP-7 at an altitude of about 20,000 ft off the coast of Goa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Beyond Visual Range (BVR) weapon was fired by the Tejas, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), the MoD noted in a press release.

“Tejas, LCA LSP-7 successfully fired the ASTRA missile at an altitude of about 20,000 feet. All the objectives of the test were met,” the ministry stated in its release.

