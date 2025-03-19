Chennai, In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that those responsible for the murder of the retired police sub-inspector, Zakhir Hussein would be brought to justice. Perpetrators of ex-policeman's murder will be brought to justice: TN CM

Replying to the call attention motion moved by several members on the murder of the ex-policeman on March 18, 2025, Stalin said two persons have surrendered in a court in Tirunelveli and police special teams are on the lookout for others.

The chief minister said: "This government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. I would like to make it known that no one can escape from the clasp of law." He made it clear that this stand applies to all cases and not only the Tirunelveli murder case.

Further, Stalin asserted that without any discrimination, all those responsible for the crime would be brought to justice. The extent to which the government accorded importance to the issue could be understood by the fact that even MLAs who had not listed their names to speak on the motion had been allowed to take part in the discussion on the motion, he added.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami said Zakhir Hussein, a mutawalli, who was hacked to death by unknown persons, had lodged complaint with Tirunelveli police officials about 3 months ago on threat to him. However, no proper enquiry and action was taken. It appears that police held a 'kangaroo court' over the issue by summoning the person against whom Hussein had complained.

The murder has happened as police did not conduct a proper enquiry as soon as they received the complaint. Culprits executed the murder by utilising the negligence shown by police, he alleged.

Hussein had mentioned about the threat to his life and that 20-30 group had been chasing him. Also, he had accused the police assistant commissioner and inspector of siding with persons who targeted him. He had also said that he was aware that they would kill him.

A video clip, in which Hussein speaks about the threat to his life is doing the rounds in social media. The murder during Ramzan month has led to shock and tension in that area, Palaniswami said.

Though Hussein lodged a proper complaint with police, no proper action was taken and it has led to the murder, and "we strongly condemn this." The AIADMK top leader also wanted action against errant police officials and swift action against those responsible for the crime. Members of other parties also spoke on the murder and demanded prompt action.

CM Stalin said as per the preliminary police investgation, there was a land dispute between Hussein and Krishnamurthy alias Mohammed Thoufeeq.

There had been complaints and counter complaints with Hussein on the one side and Thoufeeq and his brother-in-law Akbar Basha on the other side. A CSR entry was made and probe was taken up by Tirunelveli police.

After Hussein posted a video of threat to his life, police summoned the persons representing the other side and questioned them and even while the enquiry was on, the "condemnable incident" took place, the CM informed the House. Enquiry is also being made on the basis of a video, Hussein posted on social media on January 8, 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.