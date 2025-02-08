Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Petition in SC by Jayalalithaa’s legal heir claiming her property

ByAbraham Thomas
Feb 08, 2025 09:45 AM IST

The properties in question were confiscated in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa in which she was acquitted by the high court in May 2015

New Delhi: The dispute over the inheritance of former Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) J Jayalalithaa’s properties has reached the Supreme Court, with her niece, the legal heir, challenging a Karnataka High Court order that denied her relief. A trial court had previously transferred the property to the state.

J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and head of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), passed away in December 2016. (File Photo)
J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and head of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), passed away in December 2016. (File Photo)

The properties in question were confiscated in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa, in which she was acquitted by the high court in May 2015. By the time the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on February 14, 2017, the former CM and head of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had passed away in December 2016, leading to the abatement of the criminal proceedings.

Deepa’s petition filed through advocate M Sathya Kumar said that in terms of the top court’s decision, “all proceedings against Jayalalithaa stands abated and there is no presumption of guilt based on the conviction and sentence passed by the Special Court.” Citing this reason, Deepa claimed that the properties confiscated in the disproportionate assets case would not suffer the taint of corruption and must be restored to the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa. Along with Deepa, her brother J Deepak has been held to be the legal heir to the former CM by the Madras high court in May 2020.

However, the Karnataka high court refused to entertain this argument and while dismissing Deepa’s petition on January 13 this year said that the top court, while abating the criminal proceedings against Jayalalithaa observed that the order of confiscation have to be adhered to by all concerned, including the legal representatives of Jayalalithaa. The judgment of the top court set aside the order of acquittal passed by the high court against all other accused.

A special court in Tamil Nadu has issued a direction on January 29 handing over the various properties belonging to the former CM in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case to be handed to the state.

To be sure, Jayalalithaa was convicted in the disproportionate assets case by the trial court in September 2014 under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. She had multiple tenures as chief minister of the state and was directed by the trial court undergo four years imprisonment. In the interest of fair trial, the top court had directed the trial to be conducted in Karnataka.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On