Petition in Supreme Court against Yati Narsinghanand's planned ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Ghaziabad

A plea seeking to restrain the organisation of a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was mentioned for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday, alleging that a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims". Priest Yati Narsinghanand at the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'. (PTI)

The contempt petition against Uttar Pradesh administration and police was filed by various petitioners, including former civil servants and activists, and pointed out that the advertisement for the ‘Dharam Sansad’ by Yati Narsinghanand included hate speeches against Muslims and incite violence against them, LiveLaw reported.

The petition also argued that the Ghaziabad district administration and the UP police have failed to act as per Supreme Court guidelines on hate speeches.

Seeking an urgent listing, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, said an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been made and the plea needed a hearing as the 'Dharam Sansad' would be commencing on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, to file an email seeking urgent listing of the plea.

"I will consider. Please send an email," the Chief Justice said.

Why is the ‘Dharam Sansad' row reaching courts?

The 'Dharam Sansad' is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna. Yati Narsinghanand is said to be the organiser of the same.

An earlier 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar courted controversy due to alleged hate speeches. Criminal prosecution was initiated against several persons, including Yati Narasinhanand and others, in that connection.

The current petition seeks to prompt action against the proposed ‘Dharam Sansad'. The petitioners include Aruna Roy, Retd IAS, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deb Mukarji & Navrekha Sharma, Retd IFS, Syeda Hameed, Former Member planning Commission and NCW Chief and Vijayan MJ, Social researcher and Policy analyst, according to LiveLaw.