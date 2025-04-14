Petition in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into Bengal’s Murshidabad violence

NEW DELHI: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to seek a court-monitored probe into the violence that broke out in West Bengal during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that the violence was aimed at Hindus. Security personnel flag march at Dhuliyan of Jangipur subdivision as they are deployed after violence broke out during protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in Murshidabad on Monday (ANI - X)

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the petition, also sought orders against the West Bengal administration and police for their failure to control the violence in which three people lost their lives in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and demanded compensation and rehabilitation for the victims.

Jha said the violent incidents that took place on April 12 need to be probed by an independent special investigation team (SIT) monitored by the court. Claiming that the violence was “political” in nature, Jha later said in a post on X, “Waqf is an excuse, Hindus are the target. This suffering must end.”

The petition blamed the state government for its failure to control the law and order situation, underlining that some families had to seek shelter in the neighbouring Malda district due to the administration’s failure to keep peace.

The petition also sought the court’s intervention to prevent further escalation of violence and protection of life and liberty of those currently affected by the violence.

A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over the violence on Saturday in Murshidabad district, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed was essentially aimed at persecuting Hindus. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the other hand, has accused the BJP of running a “campaign of lies” and indulging in “politics of incitement”.

On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her appeal to people to maintain law and order.

“Some people may provoke you. Don’t get incited. Maintain peace. In a democracy everyone has the right to hold peaceful protests with permission. Don’t take law in your hands. Whoever it may be. We have protectors of the law. We don’t need perpetrators of law. If anyone is attacked, we stand beside him. He could belong to any religion,” she said.