Petrol bomb hurled at car of Hindu outfit functionary

A petrol bomb was hurled at a car belonging to a Hindu Mahasabha functionary near here and a search is on for two persons involved in the attack, police said on Friday
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:04 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was hurled at a car belonging to a Hindu Mahasabha functionary near here and a search is on for two persons involved in the attack, police said on Friday.

The outfit’s youth wing secretary Subhash, who was in his house, heard a noise of something falling on his car at around 11 PM on Thursday and came out to find the car in front of his house burning. He informed the police.

The fire was doused with the help of neighbours, the police said.

Police said they examined the footage of CCTV cameras fitted in the house showing the two with full-face helmets throwing the molotov cocktail at the vehicle, police said.

In another incident, BJP area secretary Jagadeesh found one of the windows of his house damaged by air gun-shots when he returned home here on Thursday night, the police said.

Police said they found 10 cartridges in the compound of the house.

Further investigations were on they said.

Saturday, November 06, 2021
