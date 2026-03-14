‘Petrol, diesel available at all outlets’: Govt issues advisory amid fuel shortage fears

Amid growing public concern over fuel availability during the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the petroleum ministry on Saturday issued an advisory urging citizens not to panic-buy petrol or diesel. ‘Do not take petrol in loose containers’: Govt issues safety advisory as fuel fears grow (Representative image)

In a statement, the petroleum and natural gas ministry said that fuel supplies across the country remain stable and sufficient. “Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country,” the ministry said, advising consumers not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers as it could pose serious safety risks.

The ministry reiterated that all petrol pumps have adequate availability of petrol and diesel, and warned that any violation of safety rules at retail outlets would invite strict action.

Safety rules tightened at petrol pumps The advisory came after authorities found a violation at a fuel station in Tamil Nadu, another statement added.

“It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable,” the ministry said, again urging consumers not to store petrol or other fuels in loose or unsuitable containers due to the risk involved.

The ministry added that the petrol pump involved has already been penalised. “The concerned petrol pump has been suspended, and appropriate action has been taken,” it said, stressing that all retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel.

Energy minister assures no shortage of fuel Amid speculation about supply disruptions due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, earlier on Thursday, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri also sought to calm concerns in Parliament.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Puri gave a “full” assurance that India is not facing any fuel shortage.

“There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil,” he said, adding that “the availability of petrol, diesel, aviation and fuel oil is fully assured.”

Puri acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has created an unprecedented global situation, but said India would manage the consequences.

“What the world is going through currently is something it has not faced in history,” the minister said, adding that India has no role in the conflict but must still navigate its consequences.

According to the minister, India has been able to secure enough crude oil supplies despite the disruption.

Puri credited diplomatic outreach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the country’s energy security. He said India had secured crude oil volumes that “exceed what the disrupted Strait could have delivered in the same period.”

LPG supply concerns The minister also addressed reports of cooking gas shortages affecting restaurants in some parts of the country.

Seeking to reassure consumers, Puri said “India's crude oil and domestic LPG supply are fully protected.”