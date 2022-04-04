Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise, netting 8.40 per litre in two weeks
india news

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise, netting 8.40 per litre in two weeks

  • Petrol and diesel prices today April 4, 2022: Opposition has been targeting the Centre over the continued rise in fuel prices since the ending of a 137-days hiatus.
On Monday, a litre of petrol in Delhi was available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>103.81, while a litre of diesel was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.07. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
On Monday, a litre of petrol in Delhi was available at 103.81, while a litre of diesel was priced at 95.07. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Petrol and diesel prices today April 4, 2022: Fuel prices were hiked on Monday by 40 paise a litre, taking the overall increase in the last two weeks to 8.40. This was the 12th increase in petrol and diesel prices by the state-owned fuel retailers in two weeks. 

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at 103.81 per litre as against 103.41 previously, and diesel rates have gone up from 94.67 per litre to 95.07.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxation.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are 118.83 and 103.07, respectively.

Opposition parties have been targeting the central government over the continued rise in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Under its 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises, Congress is organising rallies and marches across the country.

On Sunday, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blasted the Centre over an "exponential" increase in fuel prices and accused it of "looting" the public.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public."

"The common people of the country are already facing the brunt of inflation. Crores of people are not able to afford basic amenities. But it is very unfortunate that instead of providing relief to the public in such times, the central government is increasing the troubles of the common people by increasing the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other essential items," the senior AAP leader said in a party statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol prices delhi petrol rates fuel price + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out