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    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Nayara Energy across India. Check city-wise rates here

    Amid concerns of fuel shortage, people in many states across India are flocking petrol pumps to get their vehicles refuelled.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 12:32 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Petrol prices in India have risen by 5.30 per litre and diesel has gone up by 3 per litre as Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer increased the fuel prices. Track updates on Middle East war

    People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)
    People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)

    In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.

    People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Guwahati, Assam, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)
    People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Guwahati, Assam, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)

    Amid concerns of fuel shortage, people in many states across India are flocking petrol pumps to get their vehicles refuelled, while LPG crisis has also prompted long queues outside filling stations and depots.

    Also read: India among ‘friendly nations’ listed by Iran for big Strait of Hormuz reprieve

    In terms of petrol prices, one of the highest prices are being reported from Hyderabad where a litre cost 107.46 as on Thursday. In other cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata, the prices also hovered above 100 per litre mark. Hyderabad tops the list of tier 1 cities for diesel prices with 95.70 per litre.

    Here are city-wise petrol prices:

    CityPrice (Rs) per litre
    Hyderabad107.46
    Kolkata105.41
    Mumbai103.54
    Bangalore102.92
    Bhubaneswar101.19
    Chennai100.80
    Gurgaon95.57
    Noida95.16
    New Delhi94.77
    Chandigarh94.30

    Here are city-wise diesel prices:

    CityPrice (Rs) per litre
    Hyderabad95.70
    Bhubaneswar92.77
    Chennai92.39
    Kolkata92.02
    Bangalore90.99
    Mumbai90.03
    Noida88.31
    Gurgaon88.03
    New Delhi87.67
    Chandigarh82.45

    (data from goodreturns.com)

    Despite the government reassuring that the country is not facing a shortage of fuel, panic buying of petrol and diesel was reported from several parts of Assam, including the largest city Guwahati, on Wednesday amid reports of fuel shortage on social media.

    Also read: Did PM Modi mention a Covid-like lockdown in his speech? Fact-checking the viral claim

    Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the government has been "caught off guard" in handling the "energy crisis" amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia as it failed to build adequate strategic petroleum reserves.

    Also read: 'Lockdown in India' among top searches today. Reason: Covid memories, Iran war

    The Hyderabad MP said India is facing shortages of key fuels and fertilisers and warned that prices of petrol and diesel will rise after the upcoming Assembly elections.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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