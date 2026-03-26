Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Nayara Energy across India. Check city-wise rates here

Petrol prices in India have risen by ₹5.30 per litre and diesel has gone up by ₹3 per litre as Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer increased the fuel prices. Track updates on Middle East war People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI) In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.

People queue up at a petrol pump amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Guwahati, Assam, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)

Amid concerns of fuel shortage, people in many states across India are flocking petrol pumps to get their vehicles refuelled, while LPG crisis has also prompted long queues outside filling stations and depots. Also read: India among ‘friendly nations’ listed by Iran for big Strait of Hormuz reprieve In terms of petrol prices, one of the highest prices are being reported from Hyderabad where a litre cost ₹107.46 as on Thursday. In other cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata, the prices also hovered above ₹100 per litre mark. Hyderabad tops the list of tier 1 cities for diesel prices with ₹95.70 per litre. Here are city-wise petrol prices:

City Price (Rs) per litre Hyderabad 107.46 Kolkata 105.41 Mumbai 103.54 Bangalore 102.92 Bhubaneswar 101.19 Chennai 100.80 Gurgaon 95.57 Noida 95.16 New Delhi 94.77 Chandigarh 94.30

Here are city-wise diesel prices:

City Price (Rs) per litre Hyderabad 95.70 Bhubaneswar 92.77 Chennai 92.39 Kolkata 92.02 Bangalore 90.99 Mumbai 90.03 Noida 88.31 Gurgaon 88.03 New Delhi 87.67 Chandigarh 82.45