Did PM Modi mention a Covid-like lockdown in his speech? Fact-checking the viral claim

Amid rising online searches about a possible lockdown in India, a claim began circulating on social media suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a Covid-style lockdown while addressing Parliament on the ongoing West Asia crisis. But a closer look at his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha shows that the claim is misleading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The ‘lockdown’ claim Several posts and online discussions suggested that Modi referred to the possibility of a lockdown while speaking about the global impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This triggered searches such as “India lockdown again”, “lockdown news”, and “Is lockdown coming back in India?” across the internet.

The speculation intensified after the government announced an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis and its implications for India’s economy and supply chains.

What PM Modi actually said In his speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Prime Minister did refer to the Covid-19 pandemic - but only as an example of how the country handled a global crisis.

While addressing Parliament on the impact of the West Asia conflict, Modi said India had previously navigated disruptions during the Covid period and emphasised the importance of national unity during difficult times.

He urged citizens to remain “prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic,” while warning that global disruptions caused by the war could have long-term economic consequences.

"As we can see, the situation regarding this war is changing moment by moment. Therefore, I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure the people of the country that the government is alert, ready, and working with full seriousness on strategy, taking every necessary decision," PM Modi said.