Did PM Modi mention a Covid-like lockdown in his speech? Fact-checking the viral claim
Social media has been abuzz with claims that PM Modi hinted at a lockdown in India during his speech in the Parliament. Here's a look at what he actually said.
Amid rising online searches about a possible lockdown in India, a claim began circulating on social media suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a Covid-style lockdown while addressing Parliament on the ongoing West Asia crisis. But a closer look at his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha shows that the claim is misleading.
The ‘lockdown’ claim
Several posts and online discussions suggested that Modi referred to the possibility of a lockdown while speaking about the global impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This triggered searches such as “India lockdown again”, “lockdown news”, and “Is lockdown coming back in India?” across the internet.
The speculation intensified after the government announced an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis and its implications for India’s economy and supply chains.
What PM Modi actually said
In his speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Prime Minister did refer to the Covid-19 pandemic - but only as an example of how the country handled a global crisis.
While addressing Parliament on the impact of the West Asia conflict, Modi said India had previously navigated disruptions during the Covid period and emphasised the importance of national unity during difficult times.
He urged citizens to remain “prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic,” while warning that global disruptions caused by the war could have long-term economic consequences.
"As we can see, the situation regarding this war is changing moment by moment. Therefore, I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure the people of the country that the government is alert, ready, and working with full seriousness on strategy, taking every necessary decision," PM Modi said.
However, the word “lockdown” was not used in either speech.
Why the confusion spread
The speculation appears to have been driven by a combination of factors:
- Ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
- Concerns about oil and gas supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Reports of restrictions on LPG supply and fuel-saving measures in some countries.
- Public memories of the nationwide lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
These developments revived memories of pandemic-era restrictions, leading many people to assume that the government might be preparing for similar measures.
The current situation
India does not face any Covid-related emergency that would warrant a lockdown. The country currently has very few active Covid cases and the public health situation remains under control.
Instead, the government’s focus in Parliament has been on mitigating the economic and supply-chain impact of the West Asia conflict, particularly disruptions to oil, gas and fertiliser shipments.
Verdict
False / Misleading.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention a lockdown in his recent Parliament speeches. He referred to the Covid-19 period only to highlight how the country faced earlier global disruptions with unity and preparedness.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More