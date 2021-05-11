Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth time in a month. Check where it is costliest

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth time this month on Tuesday, forcing the rates to cross the ₹100-mark in several states. While petrol prices rose by 27 paise for every litre the price of a litre of diesel went up by 30 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, news agency PTI reported.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹91.8 per litre and diesel ₹82.36 for every litre. This was the sixth revision in the rates of fuel since May 4. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at ₹98.12 a litre while diesel costs ₹89.48 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra the fuel prices touched ₹100 per litre after the revision.

Petrol and diesel are reportedly the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where petrol costs ₹102.7 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹95.06 a litre. Jaisalmer and Bikaner, also in Rajasthan, have also seen fuel prices rise above ₹100 even as in Barmer the prices stopped short of touching the century-mark, resting at ₹99.82 per litre.

Shahdol ( ₹102.06), Rewa ( ₹102.04), Chhindwara ( ₹101.67) and Balaghat ( ₹101.98) in Madhya Pradesh have the costliest petrol. Bhopal and Indore will soon cross the mark in case of a new rise as petrol costs ₹99.9 a litre and ₹99.83 a litre there, respectively.

Maharashtra's Prabhani also joined Nanded district in the state with the petrol price soaring above ₹100.

The oil companies resumed the rate revision after an unexplained freeze and price reduction in April during a period that coincided with assembly elections in four states and one Union territory.

Soon after the elections were over the votes counted, the oil companies denoted the need for the pending increase in the retail prices in congruence with international oil market trends.

Different states have different fuel prices owing to additional local taxes like VAT and freight charges levied on its transportation. Rajasthan has the highest value-added tax (VAT), followed by Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition parties have criticised the Centre on numerous occasions for heavy taxation on fuel when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Around 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and 54% of diesel is central and state taxes.

