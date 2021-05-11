Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth time in a month. Check where it is costliest
In Mumbai, petrol is sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98.12 a litre while diesel costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89.48 per litre.(File Photo/Representative image)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth time in a month. Check where it is costliest

In Delhi, petrol now costs 91.8 per litre and diesel 82.36 for every litre. This was the sixth revision in the rates of fuel since May 4.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth time this month on Tuesday, forcing the rates to cross the 100-mark in several states. While petrol prices rose by 27 paise for every litre the price of a litre of diesel went up by 30 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, news agency PTI reported.

In Delhi, petrol now costs 91.8 per litre and diesel 82.36 for every litre. This was the sixth revision in the rates of fuel since May 4. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 98.12 a litre while diesel costs 89.48 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra the fuel prices touched 100 per litre after the revision.

Petrol and diesel are reportedly the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where petrol costs 102.7 per litre and diesel is priced at 95.06 a litre. Jaisalmer and Bikaner, also in Rajasthan, have also seen fuel prices rise above 100 even as in Barmer the prices stopped short of touching the century-mark, resting at 99.82 per litre.

Shahdol ( 102.06), Rewa ( 102.04), Chhindwara ( 101.67) and Balaghat ( 101.98) in Madhya Pradesh have the costliest petrol. Bhopal and Indore will soon cross the mark in case of a new rise as petrol costs 99.9 a litre and 99.83 a litre there, respectively.

Maharashtra's Prabhani also joined Nanded district in the state with the petrol price soaring above 100.

The oil companies resumed the rate revision after an unexplained freeze and price reduction in April during a period that coincided with assembly elections in four states and one Union territory.

Soon after the elections were over the votes counted, the oil companies denoted the need for the pending increase in the retail prices in congruence with international oil market trends.

Different states have different fuel prices owing to additional local taxes like VAT and freight charges levied on its transportation. Rajasthan has the highest value-added tax (VAT), followed by Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition parties have criticised the Centre on numerous occasions for heavy taxation on fuel when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Around 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and 54% of diesel is central and state taxes.

(With inputs from agencies)

