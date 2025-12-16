Philippines says Sydney Bondi Beach shooters visited on Indian passports: Report

Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country in November and traveled on Indian passports, news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Mourners gather around floral tributes outside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on December 16, 2025, to honour victims of the shooting.(AFP Photo)

Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, arrived together on November 1 from Sydney and departed on November 28, a spokesman for the Bureau of Immigration said, as per the agency report.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has been requested for comment, the report added.

Both the men reported Davao as their final destination, according to the spokesman's statement. They left the country on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila en route to Sydney, the Bloomberg report further said citing the official.

The revelation focused on details on the movements of the shooters in the run-up to the attack, which Australian authorities said was inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State terror group.

This is a developing story; will be updated as more information emerges.