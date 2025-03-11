Photos of UP CM Yogi Adityanath at pro-monarchist rally spark row in Nepal

A controversy arose in Nepal after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's photographs were displayed at a pro-monarchist rally welcoming former king Gyanendra Shah. Supporters welcome Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP)

Upon Gyanendra’s arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara on Sunday, following visits to religious sites, hundreds of supporters, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leaders and cadres, rallied in his favour.

The event, aimed at expressing support for the monarchy's reinstatement, saw loyalists ride motorbikes adorned with Gyanendra's pictures and national flags.

Some also displayed Adityanath's image alongside the former king's, sparking controversy.

In response to the backlash, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi accused the KP Oli-led government of intentionally tarnishing the pro-monarchist movement. He claimed the government orchestrated the move by infiltrating the rally.

Shahi alleged in a social media post on Sunday that Bishnu Rimal, chief advisor to Prime Minister K P Oli, instructed the display of Adityanath’s photograph at Oli’s behest.

However, Rimal has strongly denied these allegations.

In a social media post, Shahi said, “It was an illusion created through disinformation by the disqualified people who accidentally reached a responsible position.”

Meanwhile, without naming Adityanath, Prime Minister Oli, at a programme in Kathmandu on Monday, said, “We don't use photographs of foreign leaders in our rallies.”

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh in January, Gyanendra had reportedly met with Adityanath.

Supporters of the former king have been holding rallies across the country, including in Kathmandu and Pokhara, in recent days, calling for the reinstatement of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 following the People's Movement.

The pro-monarchists have gained momentum since Democracy Day in February when Gyanendra remarked, “Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity.”

