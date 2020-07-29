Physically challenged man charred to death as car explodes after hitting truck in AP

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:39 IST

A physically challenged bank employee was charred to death when the car in which he was travelling exploded in flames after ramming into a container truck from behind in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar (40), working as a clerk in State Bank of India, Nandyal branch and a native of Rythunagaram village. The accident happened near Chapireruvla toll plaza on the outskirts of Nandyal town.

Nandyal sub-inspector of police Sudhakar Reddy said Shiva Kumar, along with his three friends – K Kasaiah, G S Kumar and C Surendra, was returning to Nandyal from Hyderabad in a car via Nandyal, after attending some personal work.

“As the car was approaching Nandyal, one of them who was driving the vehicle lost control over the steering and rammed the car into a container truck from behind at a high speed. The front portion of the car was mangled badly and got stuck under the container,” the SI said.

The truck driver, who apparently had not noticed the car stuck under the vehicle on the rear side, continued to drive for nearly three kilometres. “It was only after the car exploded in flames that the truck came to a halt,” the police official said.

While the three friends managed to save their lives by quickly jumping out of the car, Shiva Kumar could not come out quickly because of his disability in the lower limbs. As the flames engulfed the entire car, he was charred to death, the SI said.

Police officials from Nandyal rushed a fire tender to the spot and brought the flames under control. While the car was completely gutted, the container truck was partially damaged in the fire.

“We have registered a case and are inquiring into the cause of the accident,” Sudhakar Reddy said.