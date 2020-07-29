e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Physically challenged man charred to death as car explodes after hitting truck in AP

Physically challenged man charred to death as car explodes after hitting truck in AP

The man could not get out of the car which caught fire and exploded after being dragged for three km.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:39 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The truck dragged the car for three kilometres after the impact.
The truck dragged the car for three kilometres after the impact. (Representative photo?Getty Images)
         

A physically challenged bank employee was charred to death when the car in which he was travelling exploded in flames after ramming into a container truck from behind in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar (40), working as a clerk in State Bank of India, Nandyal branch and a native of Rythunagaram village. The accident happened near Chapireruvla toll plaza on the outskirts of Nandyal town.

Nandyal sub-inspector of police Sudhakar Reddy said Shiva Kumar, along with his three friends – K Kasaiah, G S Kumar and C Surendra, was returning to Nandyal from Hyderabad in a car via Nandyal, after attending some personal work.

“As the car was approaching Nandyal, one of them who was driving the vehicle lost control over the steering and rammed the car into a container truck from behind at a high speed. The front portion of the car was mangled badly and got stuck under the container,” the SI said.

The truck driver, who apparently had not noticed the car stuck under the vehicle on the rear side, continued to drive for nearly three kilometres. “It was only after the car exploded in flames that the truck came to a halt,” the police official said.

While the three friends managed to save their lives by quickly jumping out of the car, Shiva Kumar could not come out quickly because of his disability in the lower limbs. As the flames engulfed the entire car, he was charred to death, the SI said.

Police officials from Nandyal rushed a fire tender to the spot and brought the flames under control. While the car was completely gutted, the container truck was partially damaged in the fire.

“We have registered a case and are inquiring into the cause of the accident,” Sudhakar Reddy said.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In