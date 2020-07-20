e-paper
Air India Pilots’ Association say not consulted on leave without pay scheme

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Air India’s Pilot Association (ICPA) has written to the national carrier complaining that the leave without pay scheme, which Air India calls a ‘win-win’ for both’, was finalised without consulting the pilots.

Defending the scheme, Air India said it will give the employees freedom to engage themselves with another employer for the said period, the airline too will be able to save its cash flow on the other hand.

