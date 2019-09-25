Pilots of crashed MiG-21 maneuvered fighter away from MP village

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:38 IST

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 (Type-69) trainer aircraft crashed in Bhind district, 500 kilometres north of Bhopal on Wednesday morning, said the district collector.

A press information bureau (PIB) release stated, “The aircraft was on a routine mission and was airborne from Air Force station Gwalior. The aircraft crashed at approximate distance of 6 NM while on approach for landing. Both the pilots ejected safely and were picked up by rescue helicopter. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.”

Watch: MiG-21 crashes near Gwalior air base, both pilots safe

Bhind district collector Chhotey Singh said, “The crash took place at about 10.20 am near Aroli village of the district. The authorities of Air Force, Gwalior reached the crash site and cordoned off the area as a large number of villagers gathered at the spot.”

“The villagers told district officials that the pilots saved lives as they made sure the aircraft crashed in an agriculture field… Otherwise, the mishap could have claimed many lives as the plane was over a densely populated area,” said Singh.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta said soon after the crash, the aircraft caught fire.

An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot with a helicopter and took the two pilots along with it after providing them first-aid, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST