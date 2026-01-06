Piyush Goyal accuses DMK govt of fostering ‘anti-Hindu’ sentiment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of fostering “anti-Hindu” sentiment by opposing the Madras high court’s decision allowing a lamp be lit atop the Thiruparankundram Hills in Madurai. Union minister Piyush Goyal. (X)

A high court division bench on Tuesday upheld Justice GR Swaminathan’s December 1 order for the ritual to proceed as part of the Tamil Karthigai Deepam festival, dismissing the state government’s objections.

Goyal said the division bench order has given justice to the devotees of an ancient temple, where Lord Murugan resides. He added that lamps have been lit there for Lord Kartikeya for centuries.

Goyal accused the state’s ruling dispensation of following an appeasement policy by going against the court order. “…It is not a mere coincidence that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, and other senior leaders berated, derided, and attacked Sanatan Dharma. On September 2, Udhayanidhi made an audacious and reprehensible demand for removing Santan Dharma, and the lights and celebrations were not allowed,” he said.

Goyal said the devotees went to court for justice after the state government did not relent. “Justice Swaminathan permitted the practice of lighting the lamp. Unfortunately, the state went on appeal against the judge’s order, reflecting an anti-Hindu mindset.”

Goyal slammed the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for seeking to move an impeachment motion against the judge. He added that members of the alliance, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Sule, Dharmendra Yadav, and A Raja, were all at the forefront of the anti-Hindu movement and trying to intimidate the judiciary.

He brushed aside the state government’s claim that it did not allow the lights and prayers to avoid a communal flare-up. “The apprehension of law and order problems was an imaginary ghost created by state authorities. They were trying to appease members of one community and curry favour from those who had a small dargah there…They may themselves support a disturbance to suit their agenda.”

Goyal said the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance were not raising the issue with an eye on elections in Tamil Nadu. “This is not a political issue for us. It is about upholding high constitutional standards, the secular fabric of India, and to fight against the politics of the INDI alliance and the mindset of DMK and Congress of dividing India.”