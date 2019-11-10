e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Piyush Goyal on 3-day US visit for trade talks from November 12

The union minister will arrive in Washington on November 12 and is expected to hold talks with his American counterpart Robert Lighthizer on November 13.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a three-day visit to the United States next week in a bid to resolve bilateral issues over trade between the two countries.
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a three-day visit to the United States next week in a bid to resolve bilateral issues over trade between the two countries.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
         

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a three-day visit to the United States next week in a bid to resolve bilateral issues over trade between the two countries.

The minister will arrive in Washington on November 12 and is expected to hold talks with his American counterpart Robert Lighthizer on November 13, which may result in sealing the trade deal as the two sides appear close to a breakthrough on some key knotty trade issues, an official source told ANI.

On November 14, Goyal will also hold a high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York.

Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.

On its part, India had also imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, after the Donald Trump administration announced an end to the preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News