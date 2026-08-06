Pizza, soft bedding: Man who befriended teen on Instagram, sexually assaulted her makes demands in jail

A 20-year-old Mumbai student arrested in Nagpur for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl has demanded comforts inside the lock-up, including pizza, soft bedding and mosquito repellent.

The accused was arrested on Monday after police broke open the door of a rented room in Nagpur's Dighori area around 11 pm and rescued the 16-year-old girl, who they alleged had been held captive. (HT File Photo)

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The accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, who is accused of befriending the survivor on Instagram before sexually assaulting her, reportedly complained that the walls were dirty and the toilets were unhygienic, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: Girl tied up, knife on bedside: Shocking details in Nagpur Class 12 girl's sexual assault by Instagram friend

Minor rescued from rented room

Pakhare was arrested on Monday after police broke open the door of a rented room in Nagpur's Dighori area around 11 pm and rescued the 16-year-old girl, who they alleged had been held captive.

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{{^usCountry}} As stated in an earlier HT report, the girl was found lying on a bed with her hands and legs tied. The accused was standing nearby with a belt in his hand, while a knife was recovered from near the bed. The girl had multiple injury marks on her body and was later admitted to a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As stated in an earlier HT report, the girl was found lying on a bed with her hands and legs tied. The accused was standing nearby with a belt in his hand, while a knife was recovered from near the bed. The girl had multiple injury marks on her body and was later admitted to a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The teenager had been reported missing on August 2, after which her family approached the Hudkeshwar police station. Using technical surveillance, police traced her location and carried out the rescue operation.

Also Read: History-sheeter arrested for raping woman in front of her 10-year-old

Instagram friendship turned into a nightmare

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Police said Pakhare had created a fake Instagram profile last year under the name "Akash Mehra" and befriended the girl through the platform.

During their conversations, the girl allegedly shared private photographs with him. Investigators said the accused later began blackmailing her by threatening to circulate the images online, forcing her to continue meeting him.

Police alleged that he sexually assaulted the girl at a hotel and later summoned her to the rented accommodation in Dighori whenever he visited Nagpur.

During interrogation, police claimed Pakhare refused to reveal the passwords to his mobile phone as well as the victim's phone, which investigators alleged he had controlled while she was in captivity.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping. Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure said the accused has been remanded to two days of police custody for questioning. His parents, both doctors, reached Nagpur from Thane on Tuesday after learning about the allegations.

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Police said they are examining the accused's mobile phones and social media accounts as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a similar incident reported in June, a 39-year-old woman from Kurla was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter in-front of her ten-year-old-son after the accused threatened the child with a sickle inside their house.

The accused, had allegedly stalked the woman for one month, making obscene remarks and repeatedly getting in her way.