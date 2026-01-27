'Plan to attack my residence': Ex-Congress MP Ahmad claims threat to life after calling Rahul Gandhi 'darpok'

Former Congress MP Shakeel Ahmad has claimed threats to his life days after launching a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a “darpok” (coward) and “insecure”. Ahmad is a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar. (Image -X@Ahmad_Shakeel and HT Photo) Ahmad claimed that he had been “secretly informed” by some of his Congress colleagues about orders from the party’s national leadership. He further alleged that instructions were issued to “carry out an attack” at his residences in Patna and Madhubani on Tuesday. "An attack should be carried out on my residences in Patna and Madhubani under the pretext of burning an effigy. This is against the principles of democracy," he wrote on X.

In another post on the social media platform X, Ahmad said, “Now my information has been proven absolutely correct. Many thanks to the old associates of Congress. There is a saying in our Bihar: old friends are the ones who come in handy. Is this happening without Rahul ji’s orders?” Also read| Republic Day parade seating row returns as Congress flags Rahul Gandhi, Kharge's seats: ‘Lack of protocol’ Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar, also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp group message in which a person urged other members to burn Ahmad’s effigies for criticising Rahul Gandhi. The message in the screenshot read: “Former Congressman Shakeel Ahmed is continuously making baseless statements against our leader, respected Mr. Rahul Gandhi. The top leadership has directed that all district presidents and assembly presidents should burn Shakeel Ahmed’s effigy in their respective areas tomorrow, to register their strong protest.”

Remarks spark backlash Ahmad, who resigned from the Congress in November 2025 after the Bihar Assembly elections, on Saturday called Rahul Gandhi a 'darpok' (coward) and an insecure leader and claimed he is only promoting young leaders who sing his paeans in the party.