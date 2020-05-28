Plan to auction Tirumala temple properties put off

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:39 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) Chittoor district, on Thursday decided against selling any of its properties, including plots of land, gifted by the shrine’s devotees over the years.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the TTD trust board at its meeting held through a video-conference facility in Tirumala amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the country. The decision was taken following a controversy over the latest proposal by the TTD to auction 50 of its properties located in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

The TTD kept the proposal in abeyance following the instructions from AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy because of severe criticism from the opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various Hindu religious groups.

TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy clarified that the decision to auction unviable properties was taken during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime and at a recent board meeting, it was proposed to constitute teams to suggest a way forward about the earlier decision.

“Now, the board has decided not to auction or sell any of the properties of Tirumala temple, including plots of land, buildings, and other gifts donated by the shrine’s devotees. In case of any encroachment of temple land or properties, the TTD will constitute a committee, comprising seers of various mutts, devotees, and board members, to find a way out to evict the encroachers,” Subba Reddy told media persons after the board meeting.

The board also decided to order an inquiry into the decisions taken by the previous board during the erstwhile TDP government’s rule. “We’ve ordered a vigilance inquiry into the decisions of the previous board. We’ve also recommended to the government to take action against those who launched a malicious campaign against the TTD,” the chairman said.

The board has resolved to adopt transparency in the allotment of guest houses on the Tirumala hills. Specific guidelines would be followed in the allotment of guest houses, he added.

The board also decided to make all arrangements for the restoration of darshan for pilgrims in the post-lockdown scenario. “We’ve written to the state government to allow reopening of the temple for darshan by following strict guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Once we get permission from the government, we shall open the temple for darshan again,” Subba Reddy said.