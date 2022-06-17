Plan to prioritise Agniveers for CAPF evokes mixed response

New Delhi: The home ministry’s decision to prioritise Agniveers who complete four years of service under the Agnipath scheme for appointment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) evoked a mixed response from retired and serving officials in these forces.

While a section of officials believe the decision would impact the morale of Agniveers who, after joining central paramilitary forces, would be eligible for lesser post-retirement benefits in comparison to those in the armed forces, others said the four years of service would result in a large number of skilled persons and also ensure a stable source of income.

Some officials also raised apprehensions over the commitment of Agniveers in CAPFs, considering that the two duties are completely different in nature.

“Jawans in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have completely different duties such as patrolling on border, tracking smuggling of drugs, cattle and arms, managing law and order during elections and protests, VVIP security, frisking passengers in metro and at airports etc. None of this is part of the armed forces’ profile. Whenever these youngsters come to paramilitary forces from army, navy and air force, they will anyway have to undergo proper training for these specific duties,” a retired director general (DG) of one of the CAPFs said, seeking anonymity.

Cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday, the Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit soldiers, including women, for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening, to enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces, and create a skilled and dynamic workforce for employment in other sectors.

According to top officials, young men recruited under the model will be assigned front-line duties in the three services, and these Agniveers will serve in forward areas along the borders with China and Pakistan, at premier air bases, on board warships and submarines, and handle modern weapons and systems.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said his ministry will give preference to Agniveers who complete their term for appointment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles (AR).

According to a Commandant rank officer in the BSF, a majority of the youth from the rural belts of the country prefer to join the armed forces and train themselves all their lives for financial gains.

“Most of these youngsters cannot afford higher education. They join the armed forces because they know their families will be taken care of, even if they are martyred. If they come to CAPFs, where they won’t get the status of ‘ex-serviceman’ or better pension avenues, they will be demoralised,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

A CISF officer raised concerns over the challenges in the CAPF. “At the operational level, the camaraderie will be affected in CAPFs, which have a structure of companies. However, the stress levels in paramilitary forces are very high due to which the attrition rate is also very high. Not making it to the 25% retained lot in the armed forces will have a negative impact on these youngsters and may also affect their efficiency,” the officer said.

Around 1,200 CAPF personnel have committed suicide due to stress in the last 10 years, according to government data.

Some officers, however, believe the Agnipath scheme will result in having a large number of skilled men for the paramilitary forces and other fields, and will also help them financially.

“As a matter of policy, it’s a welcome step because it (Agnipath scheme) will enhance their skill. Subsequently, they will have a lot of money to start some business. Subsequently, training for armed forces requires a lot of skill and presence of mind, and their further recruitment will secure a future for them,” former CISF director general O P Singh said.

“It’s a boon for CAPFs because we will have younger and better trained men every year,” a retired Commandant rank officer of CRPF said on condition of anonymity.