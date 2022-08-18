Planning a trip to US? You may get visa appointment in 2024. Check full details here

With the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and regularisation of international flights, a large number of Indians are gearing up to travel overseas. However, those planning to travel to the United States could be disheartened to learn that they may have to wait till 2024 to obtain a visiting visa.

The US State Department website showed that the average wait period for a visiting visa is almost 500 days (nearly one and a half years), indicating that if one applies for a visa this month, an appointment date may come only some time in 2024.

Wait periods for US visa appointments vary by city. Here’s a list

> At the US consulate located in the national capital, the wait time is 582 days for visitor visas and 471 days for student visas.

> In Mumbai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 580 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 12 days for a student visa.

> In Hyderabad, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 510 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 471 days for a student visa.

> In Kolkata, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 587 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 2 days for a student visa.

> In Chennai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 513 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 8 days for a student visa.

> The waiting time for all other non-immigrant visas is 198 days in Delhi and 100 days in Mumbai

"The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment," according to the website's visa page.

Apart from the US, visa application and processing are taking a long time for countries like the United Kingdom, Schengen nations and Canada.

According to a report by Hindustan Times’s sister publication, Mint, visa services have been halted as a result of the two-year pandemic-induced lockdown of US consulates across the world.