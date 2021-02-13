IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
india news

Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP

Instead, Rakesh Tikait, a beefy leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ organisation, has managed to re-energise the protests and entrenched them in a new avatar in his home turf, the politically crucial sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST

When, after months of peaceful protests, a group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and clashed with police in the Capital on January 26, farm unions feared the violent episode could spell the end of their gritty movement.

Instead, Rakesh Tikait, a beefy leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ organisation, has managed to re-energise the protests and entrenched them in a new avatar in his home turf, the politically crucial sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh. His model is now being replicated in other states as well, just as the model led by farmers from Punjab and Haryana, tens of thousands who are camped at Delhi’s Tikri and Singhu borders since November 26, was being replicated by Tikait’s group at the Ghazipur border.

Also Read | Police escort Tikait’s car for ‘security’ near UP Gate

Since January 28, when the UP Police attempted to vacate the Ghazipur site only to see its number swell, Tikait has been holding a series of “kisan mahapanchayats”, or rural conclaves — respected village institutions of the landed Jat community where social decisions taken by elders are binding.

Under him, therefore, the farmers’ protest against three new agricultural laws has branched off into a regional uprising. Analysts say his strategies diverge from those devised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the national platform of farm unions, in two ways.

First, he has built a groundswell of support for the agitation by raising local farm issues, such as the problems of sugarcane growers, aside from the larger demand of scrapping the farm laws.

Second, while farm unions at the national level have vowed to keep their agitation off-limits for political parties, Tikait has departed somewhat from this strategy. Prominent politicians from Opposition parties are freely attending his mahapanchayats, and speaking in them.

Also Read | Farmers' protest: 'Ghar wapsi' only after laws are repealed, says Rakesh Tikait

The Tikaits belong to the Baliyan khap, a dominant clan among the Jat agrarian community in western UP, most which is made up of sugarcane growers. They voted overwhelmingly for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha, and the 2017 assembly elections.

On February 5, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary attended the “mahapanchayat” in Bhainswal village in Shamli, a Jat-dominated region of western Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attended another gathering of farmers at Chilkana, Saharanpur to protest against the new farm laws.

Politicians from the RLD and Samajwadi Party have so far attended gatherings in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Baghpat and Shamli, all in western UP.

This sugarcane belt was the “ground zero” of the deadly Jat-Muslim clashes in 2013, which polarised votes in favour of the BJP since then. Analysts say the Jat-Muslim religious divide is now being bridged because of the farmers’ agitation. The Bhainswal mahapanchayat had seen heavy participation from Muslims.

“Mahapanchayats have different connotations in rural settings. The current farmers’ agitation is being organised by informal all-inclusive mahapanchayats, which historically have great respect among the people,” said Sudhir Panwar, a professor of Lucknow University.

“These mahapanchayats are a true extension of the diffused leadership. The classic example was the Bhainswal mahapanchayat which was inclusive of all castes of Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

The glue for farmers in western Uttar Pradesh is an age-old problem of sugarcane farmers: pending dues from millers. “The government must ensure that all sugarcane arrears are paid. There are no bonuses on cane price this year. Why? The government must answer,” Tikait said. According to official data, millers owe nearly 11,000 crore to cane farmers in Uttar Pradesh in unpaid dues.

Farmers have been camping for months on national highways leading into Delhi to demand the repeal of a set of laws approved by Parliament in September last year. The government has said that the laws will bring investments in the farm sector and give farmers more market access. Farmers say the laws will threaten their livelihoods by forcing them to sell to corporate giants instead of government-regulated markets.

Tikait’s mahapanchayats in western Uttar Pradesh are now set to be replicated in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Darshan Pal, a prominent farm leader from Punjab, said mahapanchayats will be held in Bahadurgarh Bypass (Haryana) on February 13, Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) on February 18, Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) on February 19 and Sikar (Rajasthan) on February 23.

Their success would fly in the face of the government’s assertion that the farmers’ agitation is limited to the two states of Punjab and Haryana, said political analyst Milind Sharma of Osmania University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya kisan union rakesh tikait
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Replying to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has substantially improved in terms of enforcement of contracts and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains who are respected internationally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM

By HT Correspondent, Bahadurgarh, Kota
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi claimed that the new laws will render 40% of the people who are engaged in farming jobless, and the control will slip into the hands of corporates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
india news

Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 AM IST
  • Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
india news

Budget aims to uplift poor, Oppn is spreading false narrative: FM Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Speaking on the budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said the budget was drawn from the experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his commitment to development, growth and reform, and it was through these three things that Aatmanirbhar Bharat would be attained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
india news

Delhiwale: Adjusting to different seasons

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 AM IST
  • A street vendor living with a great loss adjust to the annual shuffle of his trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of 10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
india news

Manipur police team gets 10 lakh reward for saving 3 workers from militants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • After a continuous search operation, the team led by Imphal East Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Roni Mayengbam rescued the workers safely from a hill range located between Boljang and New Boljang village after a fierce gunfight that continued for nearly two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
india news

Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Instead, Rakesh Tikait, a beefy leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ organisation, has managed to re-energise the protests and entrenched them in a new avatar in his home turf, the politically crucial sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
india news

SC/ST intake drops in departments across IITs, shows govt data

By Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • When it came to enrolment of scheduled tribe (ST) students at the doctoral level, 19 departments at IIT-Delhi and five at IIT-Bombay didn’t admit any in 2020, according to the same dataset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Left Front’s decision to announce a general strike at such short notice surprised many since this was not the first time the police had used force to disperse Left agitators. (AP PHOTO).
The Left Front’s decision to announce a general strike at such short notice surprised many since this was not the first time the police had used force to disperse Left agitators. (AP PHOTO).
india news

TMC’s stand against Left, Congress raises questions in poll-bound Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The BJP alleged that with such a crackdown the ruling party is making space for the Left and Congress and helping them paw into the anti-establishment votes that helped the saffron camp rise in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disengagement in the Pangong Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began on Wednesday.(AP)
Disengagement in the Pangong Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began on Wednesday.(AP)
india news

Other friction points on table next: Centre

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • This was the first official mention of Depsang, which lies south of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in a strategic area that the military calls Sub-Sector North, as a friction point after border tensions began last May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar on Friday. ( VIA REUTERS).
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar on Friday. ( VIA REUTERS).
india news

India has received letter from Myanmar's military on coup, says MEA

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The developments in Myanmar figured in telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden on February 8 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.(PTI)
The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.(PTI)
india news

Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:25 AM IST
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with a depth of 80km. According to the initial reports. no loss of life or property was reported so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana was sentenced to death on July 27, 2007, when the trial court found him and his associate Jagtar Singh Hawara guilty of killing the former Punjab Chief Minister by triggering a bomb blast at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Balwant Singh Rajoana was sentenced to death on July 27, 2007, when the trial court found him and his associate Jagtar Singh Hawara guilty of killing the former Punjab Chief Minister by triggering a bomb blast at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court grants Centre six weeks to decide on Rajoana's pardon

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • The Centre told the Court on Friday that the mercy petition for pardoning Rajoana was still pending with the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.(PTI/ Representational photo)
Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.(PTI/ Representational photo)
india news

Strong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9 and centred 35 km (55 miles) west of Tajikistan in central Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The strong earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan with latitude of 38 N and longitude 73.58 E and recorded a depth of 74 km. (FILE PHOTO)
The strong earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan with latitude of 38 N and longitude 73.58 E and recorded a depth of 74 km. (FILE PHOTO)
india news

Aftershocks possible but may not impact India: NCS scientist after 6.3 quake

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Social media platforms were abuzz with people in Delhi-NCR sharing videos of fans, lights and other fixtures oscillating during the strong tremors felt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP