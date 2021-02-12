Police escort Tikait’s car for ‘security’ near UP Gate

Ghaziabad: Farmer leaders at the UP Gate protest site said that on Friday morning an ‘anti-romeo squad’ vehicle of the Ghaziabad police was allegedly seen accompanying the SUV in which Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was travelling, to attend a farmers’ rally at Bahadurgarh in Haryana. The police, however, did a flip flop as they first confirmed it but then later denied this ever happened.

The BKU leader has been attending farmers’ meetings and panchayats in different areas of the national Capital region and frequently comes to and leaves the UP Gate protest site, where he has been camping with farmers since November 28, 2020.

In the afternoon, senior officers of the Ghaziabad police said that they had indeed provided a conditional police escort vehicle to Tikait in view of “security” and “traffic issues”.

“There is only one vehicle which is deployed in view of traffic issues, and safety and security concerns, if any. One sub-inspector has also been deputed with him ever since he received a threat over the phone. The vehicle has not been deputed permanently but only to guide him to the Ghaziabad border when he moves out. It will also guide him once he returns,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Tikait in December last year had allegedly received a threat call from an unidentified person, following which BKU leaders had submitted a police complaint at the Kaushambi police station.

The Ghaziabad police said that they had registered an FIR under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person who allegedly issued threats to Tikait.

However, when approached for response on the said provision of the police vehicle, Ghaziabad’s senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said that “no escort vehicle was provided,” without elaborating further.

Dharmendra Malik, the media in-charge of the BKU, however, confirmed that “the police vehicle was there on Friday morning when Tikait ji was going to attend the rally.”

Digambar Singh, state vice-president of the BKU’s youth wing, on January 28 had given another complaint to the Kaushambi police naming two MLAs from Ghaziabad, alleging that they, along with a group of people, had allegedly attacked farmers and damaged their tents.

The two MLAs had rubbished the allegations as false, saying that they were not present anywhere near the UP Gate protest site.

Tikait and other farmer leaders have been booked in various FIRs filed by the Delhi Police following incidents of violence that took place amid the tractor rally call given by the farmers in Delhi on Republic Day.

The farmers have been protesting at the various borders of Delhi demanding repeal of the three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price. Several rounds of talks, including the last discussion on January 22, have failed to break the deadlock between the farmers and government.

Tikait on Friday reiterated the demand of the farmers at the rally held in Bahadurgarh.

“We will return home only when the three new farm laws are taken back. No one should misunderstand us. Our leaders (of the core-committee at Singhu border) think the same and feel that the government should talk to us. There is a saying in villages that if a child goes missing in fairs at Tigri and Garh, they will be found next year at the same fair,” Tikait said, referring to the deadline of October 2 till which, the farmers said, they will be stationed at the protest site.

“People say that I have given a deadline of October 2 for the agitation. I just said this on the basis of an old saying by our elders,” he added.

Tikait on Friday also said that more mahapanchayats will be held in the coming days, adding that they will go to Gujarat as well.

He alleged that farmers from Gujarat were being “pressured” not to lend support to the agitation.

“We will hold meetings in Gujarat and other states,” he said.

He also said “business on hunger” will not be allowed and those wanting it will be “driven out” of the country.

Hitting out at the three new farm laws, he claimed these will lead to the dismantling of the MSP and exploitation of farmers, from whom big companies will procure their produce at cheaper rates and then store it in godowns.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha at the Singhu Border, in a press statement on Thursday, had clarified that the agitation will go on till the demands of the farmers are met.

Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, who arrived at Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon, said that the farmers should not be “misled”.

“We maintain that the people have the right to protest in a democracy, but it should be carried out in a peaceful manner. We maintain that the laws brought in by the Centre are for the benefit of farmers and they should not get confused by people who are trying to do so,” he added.

With PTI inputs