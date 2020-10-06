e-paper
Home / India News / Plea before SC seeks release of Kerala journalist detained by UP Police

Plea before SC seeks release of Kerala journalist detained by UP Police

The plea moved by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, a registered union of journalists based in Kerala and having operations in Delhi sought the release of Sidhique Kappan, a journalist with more than 10 years of experience presently working for a news portal, www.azhimukham.com.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petitioner submitted that Kappan’s mobile phone is switched off and his family members or others are not able to gather any information regarding Kappan’s arrest due to restrictions on movement due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A Habeas Corpus petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking the release of a journalist from Kerala who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police near Hathras, when he was on his way to cover the rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman.

The term Habeas Corpus literally translates to “produce the body” and it is a plea seeking directions to be issued to the government to produce a detained person before the court and to release such person if the detention is found to be illegal.

Kappan, who is also the secretary of the New Delhi unit of KUWJ was arrested at the toll plaza near Hathras while he was travelling to Hathras to report about the incident.

“Despite best efforts, the petitioner (KUWJ) could not gather any information about the place of detention or other details. Neither the family members nor colleagues of Kappan were informed about his arrest or place of detention,” the petition said.

The arrest was made with a view to obstruct Kappan’s discharge of duty in his capacity as a journalist, the plea added.

The petitioner submitted that Kappan’s mobile phone is switched off and his family members or others are not able to gather any information regarding Kappan’s arrest due to restrictions on movement due to Covid-19.

“Issue orders directing the Central and UP government to release Sidhique Kappan from illegal detention,” the petitioner prayed.

