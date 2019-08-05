‘Please stay calm’: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah tweets concerns after ‘house arrest’

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:33 IST

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay calm after authorities in Jammu and Kashmir put a restriction on the movement of several leaders including him late on Sunday.

Omar Abdullah said, in a series of tweets, that he was being “under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders.”

“To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM (sic),” he tweeted.

“While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm (sic),” he appealed again.

Omar Abdullah’s tweeted after the government decided to scale up the presence of defence forces in Jammu and Kashmir and snapped mobile internet services on Sunday night. The government move comes after a massive security build-up and an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the restive state, citing security threats from terrorists backed by the Pakistan army.

Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), which bars the assembly of more than four persons, from midnight in Srinagar and the entire Valley. They would remain in place till further orders, they said.

“Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all (sic),” the NC leader wrote.

“I’m especially concerned about the people living in the Pir Panchal & Chenab Valley regions. These areas have been very susceptible to attempts at communal violence. I hope the Govt has taken adequate precautions to ensure no communal trouble breaks out,” he said.

Leaders of several political parties met in Srinagar earlier on Sunday and decided to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, resolving to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation in the state was discussed at the all-party meeting, which was held at the residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

“It was unanimously resolved that all parties would be united with their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever, modification abrogation of Article 35A, 370, unconstitutional delimitation, trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Omar Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, reading from a copy of the resolution.

The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin, Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:08 IST