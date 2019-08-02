‘Won’t dampen valley’s sense of fear’: Omar Abdullah on govt advisory to tourists

india

The government’s order advising tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to exit the Kashmir Valley suggests a genuine concern about a massive terror strike but it won’t dampen the sense of fear in the region, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted on Friday, his reaction to the “unprecedented” advisory.

“Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the momen,” Abdullah second in another tweet.

Abdullah and other members of his party National Conference (NC) had called on PM Modi in Delhi on Friday urging him that no precipitous steps of any sort should be taken that may result in situation in the state, particularly the valley, worsening. “We specifically asked him to let subjudice matters be settled by the courts & other matters be settled by an elected government,” Omar Abdullah said later.

The NC leader has also reached out to other parties in the sate, including PDP led by Mehbooba Mufti, seeking to discuss the situation.

The state government’s advisory telling people to exit Kashmir came within hours of a joint press after where top army and police officers spoke about intelligence inputs that terrorists in the state had been ordered to carry out bomb blasts targeting the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

