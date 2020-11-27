e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM again pitches ‘one nation, one election’ system

PM again pitches ‘one nation, one election’ system

The One Nation, One Election idea was first pitched by Modi in 2015. It is also on the agenda of his Bharatiya Janata Party.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 03:42 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Addressing presiding officers of legislatures from across India by video link, Modi also suggested a common voters list for all elections to prevent a waste of resources.
Addressing presiding officers of legislatures from across India by video link, Modi also suggested a common voters list for all elections to prevent a waste of resources. (File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, once again pitched his One Nation, One Election idea -- simultaneous parliamentary, state assembly, and local body polls -- saying this was not just a matter of debate, but a requirement for the country.

Addressing presiding officers of legislatures from across India by video link, Modi also suggested a common voters list for all elections to prevent a waste of resources. The PM maintained that simultaneous elections at every level should be held using a common voter list.

“Every few months, we see an election in some part of the country. You all know what is the impact of these polls on development. There is a need for a deeper study and discussion on the issue and I suggest that presiding officers may lead such discussions,” Modi said.

The One Nation, One Election idea was first pitched by Modi in 2015. It is also on the agenda of his Bharatiya Janata Party. The idea, which entails one election every five years for the Lok Sabha, states, even corporations, has met stiff resistance from rival parties. Last year, the Congress skipped a meeting called by the PM on the issue and the Left parties called it a “back-door way of replacing our parliamentary democracy”.

The issue has starkly divided India’s political parties. Its advocates have argued the move will help focus on governance, reduce expenditure, and help channel security forces more efficiently. Its critics, including the Congress, have alleged that the move will undermine democratic accountability, the federal structure and also pointed to its lack of feasibility within the constitutional scheme.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the Prime Minister has been pushing for simultaneous elections but any such measure requires structural changes in Constitution. “It is also against the very essence of democracy. So, we think it is just a rhetoric,” he added.

Describing the presiding officers as a bridge between the public and the Constitution, Modi hit out indirectly at the Congress for imposing Emergency rule in the 1970s. The PM said that was an attempt to dilute the separation of power of the three wings of the state, but that the Constitution eventually provided a solution.

“After the emergency, the system of checks and balances kept getting stronger as the legislature, executive and judiciary moved ahead, learning from the episode,” he said.

On Constitution Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India, the PM said the national charter had also helped India tackle the challenged posed by Covid-19 by enabling the passage of several laws to help the people. He praised parliamentarians for accepting pay cuts and working more to increase the productivity of Parliament.

The Prime Minister cautioned against a tendency of keeping projects pending, citing the example of the Sardar Sarovar dam, which was stuck for years, delaying the benefits that accrued to the people of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan when it was finally constructed.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In