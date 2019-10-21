PM assured support, enquired about details of experimental aircraft, says innovator Amol Yadav

india

Captain Amol Yadav, who built a 6-seater indigenous experimental aircraft exuded confidence after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and said that the Prime Minister has assured him of support in his project.

After meeting with Modi in New Delhi, Yadav said he is happy to know that the Prime Minister was following his project and was updated with information about it.

“I am really happy that he was following the project and invited me to his house. He asked me if my dream is fulfilled now. It was unexpected for me. He has a lot of information about my project. He also knows my plane is parked in Dhule. He said that he keeps information about me,” Yadav told ANI.

Yadav also stated that the Prime Minister gathered more details about the project by quizzing him about its various aspects.

“He asked me several questions about the project and assured of support. I have been working on this aircraft for 19 years,” he added.

Yadav is an innovator who built a 6-seater experimental aircraft on the terrace of his home in suburban Mumbai over a period of 19 years.

The construction of the indigenous aircraft is a story of pure grit and determination and a shining example of ‘Make in India’ as the captain constructed it from the scratch on the terrace of his residential building.

Yadav faced difficulties in getting regulatory clearances from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to process his ‘Permit to Fly’ since 2011.

On hearing about it, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister, who in turn directed the young pilot’s request to be quickly processed.

Captain Yadav got clearance from the DGCA three days ago.

