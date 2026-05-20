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PM busy ‘handing out toffee’ while ‘economic storm is raging’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over ‘Melodi’ moment

Taking a dig at the viral moment, Rahul Gandhi said that an “economic storm is raging” in the country while the PM was “busy handing out toffee in Italy”.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 03:00 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “handing out toffee in Italy” at a time when India was facing an “economic storm”.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after PM Modi gifted 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy.(ANI)

His remarks came after PM Modi gifted 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy, bringing back the "Melodi" phrase linked to the two leaders that had gained attention on social media.

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over ‘Melodi’ moment

In a video shared by Meloni, the Italian leader is heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while showing a packet of Melody chocolates presented by the Prime Minister.

Notably, the term "Melodi", created by combining the names Modi and Meloni, was first used by the Italian Prime Minister at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. It later became popular online after the two leaders were seen sharing friendly moments at international events.

Rahul Gandhi warns of economic crisis

While addressing a 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha' in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, the Congress leader referred to Modi's recent appeal asking people to reduce fuel use, limit gold purchases and avoid foreign travel, claiming it pointed towards a possible sharp rise in the cost of essential goods.

"In the coming months, inflation will rise sharply. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas, food grains, everything will increase," he said.

He also slammed the Prime Minister for leaving on a five-nation tour soon after asking people to avoid travelling abroad.

With inputs from agencies

 
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