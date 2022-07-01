PM calls for investments in digital and tech space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the importance of investing in digital sector, technology, innovation and sustainability that will power the country.

Modi said India is among the fastest growing major economies, and investments have picked up in the last two years.“This is the era of technology. We all have seen the benefits of technology in the last two years when the world was fighting the biggest pandemic. Therefore, it is important to invest even further in tech and innovation,” the Prime Minister said in a virtual address while inaugurating the smart campus of German automotive giants, Bosch, in Bengaluru.

“I am happy that Bosch India has worked not only on innovation but also in giving it scale. A key pillar in this will also be sustainability. India’s growth is becoming greener with the installed capacity of solar energy increasing nearly 20 times in the last eight years. I was told that Bosch has achieved carbon neutrality both in India and outside. This is inspiring,” he said.

He said that it was a special occasion as Bosch was completing 100 years of its presence in India while the country was celebrating its 75 years of independence. “This campus will certainly take the lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world,” he said.

Modi listed the Union government’s efforts to leverage technology like providing internet to every village in the country and urged the company to make more investments. “Our vision of a Digital India includes integrating technology with every aspect of government. I would urge the world to make use of these opportunities and invest in our nation,” he said.“Thanks to our youth, our start-up eco system is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself there are so many opportunities,” he said.

He said that Bosch had managed to combine the best of German engineering and Indian energy to power the company.

“I urge Bosch to think of doing even more in India. Set goals for the coming 25 years of what your team can do. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company. But today, it is as much Indian as it is German. It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy,” he said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bosch had “evolved” into a culture.

“Bosch is not just a manufacturing or software company. It has evolved into a culture. It has been made possible by its commitment and hard work. It is a dream company for young engineers to work with,” he said.

The chief minister said that he wants Bosch to establish its best research centre of global standards in Bengaluru and assured full cooperation from the state government in this regard.

Bosch India said it is expanding its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India by transforming its headquarters in Adugodi here into a new smart campus called Spark.NXT.Over the last five years, Bosch said it has made an investment of ₹ 800 crore in developing the campus, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates.“The 76-acre site is Bosch’s first smart campus in India and features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management,” the statement said. “The Spark.NXT campus will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations for a better quality of life in India,” said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH.

