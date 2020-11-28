PM congratulates scientists at Bharat Biotech for progress in Covaxin trials

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the scientists at Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad for the progress made by them in manufacturing Covaxin vaccine trials.

“At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress,” the Prime Minister tweeted after visiting the facility at Genome Valley, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister landed at Hakimpet Air Force Station at around 12.55 pm. He was received by Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Medchal-Malkajgiri collector Swetha Mohanty, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjannar and two other officials on behalf of the state government.

He later drove straightaway to Bharat Biotech International Ltd facility at Genome Valley, about 10 kilometres from there. After visiting the premises, he returned to Air Force Station by 2.40 pm and left for Pune.

“We are humbled by the visit of the Prime Minister to our manufacturing facility today. We are truly honoured by this recognition,” a statement from the Bharat Biotech said.

At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress. pic.twitter.com/C6kkfKQlbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

It said the Prime Minister’s visit serves as a great inspiration to the team of scientists, and further reinforces their commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

“Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine with the Phase 3 clinical trial underway, is the first largest and the only efficacy trial in the developing world involving a large number of volunteers across 25 sites,” the company claimed.

It said the phase 3 trial is being conducted across India on 26,000 participants. The vaccine will be produced in the only-of-its-kind Biosafety Level 3 production facility in the world.

“We take this opportunity to thank the Central government, regulators, our vaccine development partners, medical fraternity, medical investigators, including hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation in the development of vaccines, also phase 3 clinical trials for Covaxin,” the statement said.

“The company also appreciated every volunteer who had come forward for the trial thus far and thanked them for their service to the nation. “Bharat Biotech reiterates its commitment towards developing a safe and efficacious vaccine for all,” the statement added.