PM ‘dancing to America’s tune': Bihar's Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Trump's 50% tariff on India

Amid the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav criticised Modi's silence on the issue and said the Prime Minister has become "weak," accusing him of "dancing to America's tune."

Speaking to the reporters, the RJD leader said, "You all are witnessing how the government is functioning in this country. Trump imposed a 50% tariff. Trump has said 28 times that he brokered the ceasefire. The Prime Minister has not broken his silence yet. The PM still hasn't said that Donald Trump is lying. The PM has become so weak that he is dancing to America's tune. A 50% tariff will cause huge damage to the country, and no one is speaking about it. Everyone is silent. These people will damage the country and then go to Bihar and say, 'Look, we have become a Vishwaguru'."

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Additionally, Yadav addressed the notice from the Election Commission (EC) regarding alleged duplicate EPIC numbers, stating that he had not received any notice from the Commission itself. He further noted that if two EPIC numbers were issued, it would be the issuing authority's responsibility.

"I have not received any notice from the Election Commission. I received one from the Patna Zila Nibandhan, and I am going to give a proper reply to that. The point is, if two EPIC numbers are issued, whose mistake is that? I mean, they make the mistake, and then demand an explanation from me? Has this ever happened before? I have always voted from one place. They won't have an answer for the reply I give," Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Patna Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) again requested that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav submit the details of the EPIC card he mentioned in the press conference on August 2.

He has been asked to deposit it by August 8 afternoon so that it can be thoroughly investigated.

In a letter, the Patna Electoral Registration Officer said that despite earlier requests, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card had not been submitted for verification.

"The details of the EPIC card mentioned by you in the press conference on 02.08.2025 were requested for thorough investigation, but till now, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card have not been provided from your level. Therefore, it is requested again that details should be made available to the undersigned by the afternoon of 08.08.2025 so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter said.

ERO had on Sunday asked the RJD leader to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated. Tejashwi had first alleged that his name was not there in the new draft voter list released on August 1, and later he alleged that his EPIC number had been changed.

His allegations were refuted by the poll panel. Officials said they checked the records and found that his name is listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204, which is located at the Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University. The official EPIC (voter ID) number listed is RAB0456228. But in his press conference, Tejashwi mentioned a different EPIC number.

Officials stated that the number mentioned in the PC or a similar one (RAB2916120) appears to be invalid.

"According to you, from your press conference quote, your import number is RAB2120. As per preliminary investigation import number RAB2916120 does not appear to be officially issued. Therefore, you are requested to kindly provide the details of the mentioned EPIC card (along with the original copy of the card) mentioned by you in the press conference held on 02.08.2025 to the undersigned so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter said. (ANI)