PM discusses Covid-19 vaccine development, delivery with three teams

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has tied up with the Russian Covid-19 vaccine developers to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials for their Sputnik V in India.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Currently, all the vaccine candidates are at different stages of trials.
Currently, all the vaccine candidates are at different stages of trials. (HT File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune, Biological E Ltd, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd which are working on vaccines for Covid-19.

“The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle Covid-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister also discussed matters related to regulatory approvals of the vaccine candidates, the statement said. He also suggested that the companies conduct vaccine outreach initiatives to dispel myths about the vaccine. The statement added that matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain etc in respect of delivering the vaccines were also discussed.

Currently, all the vaccine candidates are at different stages of trials.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has tied up with the Russian Covid-19 vaccine developers to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials for their Sputnik V in India.

Biological E also recently started phase 1/2 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is also ready to test its m-RNA vaccine candidate.

