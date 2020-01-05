e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / PM greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

PM greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

PM Modi said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Narendra-Modi-middle-with-Akbarpur-candidate-Devendra-Singh-Bhole-left-and-Murli-Manohar-Joshi-right-during-a-rally-in-Kanpur-HT-photo-Amit-Singh-Yadav
Narendra-Modi-middle-with-Akbarpur-candidate-Devendra-Singh-Bhole-left-and-Murli-Manohar-Joshi-right-during-a-rally-in-Kanpur-HT-photo-Amit-Singh-Yadav(HT Photo/AS Yadav)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress.

Joshi, a former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.

“Joshi ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years.

“Like me, several karyakartas (workers) learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable,” Modi said. He prayed for Joshi’s long and healthy life.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news