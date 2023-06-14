PM hands over 70k job letters, hits out at Oppn

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the new appointees as he distributes about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations at the "Rozgar Mela" via video conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Opposition parties of promoting corruption, nepotism and malpractice in schemes and government recruitment as he credited his administration for safeguarding the future of young people and distributed job appointment letters to 70,000 candidates.

Addressing virtually a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) on Tuesday where he distributed 70,126 recruitment letters, the PM alleged that dynastic parties looted the youth of the country with “rate cards” for jobs while his government brought in transparency and pace in the employment exercise.

Out of the appointment letters handed out, 28,312 were given to the Railways, said a senior railway official. “Out of 28,312 appointment letters, 22,752 are from the safety category,” a railways official said, requesting anonymity.

“We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth,” Modi said. “Recruitment process earlier used to take one to one-and-a-half years, but now it gets over in a few months transparently.”

The PM said the employment campaign has started to emerge as a new identity of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance-led Union government.

“More than 70,000 youth have been given appointment letters today [Tuesday]. The Rozgar Mela has become a new identity of the NDA-BJP government. I am happy that all BJP ruled states are also conducting such Rozgar Melas. I congratulate all the appointees and their families,” he said while addressing the new recruits.

“We are working to safeguard your and your families’ aspiration. The country will now decide whether the future of the youth will depend on rate cards or safely prosper under the system of safeguard.” he said.

The PM alleged that corruption, malpractices in schemes, and misuse of public funds used to be the identity of previous governments.

“Today, India is known for its political stability. This means a lot globally. The Indian government is known for its decisiveness...The Indian government is identified with its economic and progressive social reforms,” he ADDED.

“This is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ [the period leading up to the 100 years of Independence in 2047] has started, where the new recruits have before them the goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years,” he added.

The Congress accused the PM and the BJP of resorting to “desperate gimmicks” to “manage the headlines”.

“Let us be absolutely clear. The Rozgar Mela does not mean new jobs. What it is doing instead is making the personalisation of governance complete,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. “People are getting government jobs presumably against already sanctioned posts and after going through a recruitment process that has existed for years.”