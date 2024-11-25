PM hopes for ‘fruitful’ Parliament session; both Houses adjourned after Oppn uproar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a stinging attack at the Opposition and said that while people have strengthened the Lok Sabha mandate for the BJP and its allies while rejecting “some parties” yet again, certain individuals are trying to create disorder in Parliament for political gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media persons on the first day of Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (Ajay Aggarwal/ HT Photo)

In his customary address before the commencement of the Parliament session, the PM said, “Unfortunately, certain individuals try to hijack Parliament for political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the public watches their behaviour closely and delivers justice when the time arrives.”

His remarks come at a time when the opposition is clamouring to put the central government under pressure over a host of issues, including the Manipur unrest and allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group levelled by the US Department of Justice.

The PM’s statement also holds significance as it comes close on the heels of the BJP-led NDA’s emphatic win in Maharashtra, despite the drubbing in Jharkhand.

Urging parliamentarians to allow smooth functioning of both the Houses, Modi said, “This session of Parliament is special in many ways. The most important thing is that entering the 75th year of the journey of our Constitution is in itself a very bright occasion for democracy...”

PM Modi said there should be a healthy debate in Parliament and efforts must be made to ensure maximum participation of lawmakers in the discussions. “... I have been repeatedly requesting the opposition colleagues, and some opposition colleagues also want that work should be done smoothly in the House. But those who have been continuously rejected by the public, also ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy.”

Pointing out that all eyes are on India, he said the world is looking towards the country with “great hope” and therefore, lawmakers should utilise the time in Parliament to further enhance India’s global reputation and prestige.

“Such opportunities, which we have got today, are rare for India on the world stage, and we must make the most of them. A message should emanate from India’s Parliament that the country’s voters, their commitment to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, and their faith in parliamentary procedures are meaningful, and we must rise to the occasion,” he said.

On Monday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after the opposition tried to raise the Manipur and Adani issues.