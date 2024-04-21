PM inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhagwan Mahaveer on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday (Twitter Photo)

During the event, the PM released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the occasion. In his address, Modi highlighted the significance of the youth’s commitment to the values of Bhagwan Mahaveer and emphasised the importance of celebrating these values for thousands of years to come.

“For decades, our country has also suffered from the scourge of corruption. We have seen the deep agony of poverty. Today, when the country has reached a point where we have pulled 250 million people out of poverty,” Modi said.

PM Modi spoke on the importance of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, highlighting its coincidental alignment with significant national events like the 75th year of the Constitution and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He spoke about India’s enduring civilisation and its role as a beacon of peace and spirituality in the world.

Attacking the opposition he said, “Just 10 years ago…despair and hopelessness prevailed everywhere! It was believed that nothing could happen to this country! This despair was as troubling for Indian culture as it was for India.”

Modi also said that the “dedication and commitment of the youth towards the values of Bhagwan Mahaveer is a sign of the nation moving forward in the right direction.”

The Prime Minister further spoke on the relevance of teachings like Jain doctrines Anekantavada and Syadvada in today’s world, where conflicts prevail globally.

“Today we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence in the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in a divided world,” PM Modi said. “For India, modernity is its body, spirituality is its soul. If spirituality is removed from modernity, anarchy is born,” he added.

Addressing issues of corruption and poverty, Modi talked about the importance of strengthening ideals of non-stealing and non-violence in society. He assured, “The country will continue its efforts in this direction,” while calling for support from revered saints to strengthen India’s resolve towards development.

Modi cited initiatives like ‘Mission LiFE’ for addressing climate change and the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as examples of India’s leadership in global movements. He remarked, “Today, India has presented the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ to the world,” underscoring India’s commitment to global solutions.

Referring to Jainism, Modi said, “The essence of Jainism is the path of victory, the path of conquerors.” Modi reiterated India’s ethos of thinking beyond self-interest, saying, “This is India that thinks not ‘this is it’ but believes in the ‘infinite. This is India that talks about policy, talks about leadership.”

The event was attended by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other dignitaries and saints from the Jain community.