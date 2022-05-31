Home / India News / PM Kisan 11th installment; here’s how to check status online
The 10th installment of the PM-Kisan programme was released on January 1, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 11th installment of cash benefits of 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Steps to check if PM Kisan’s 11th installment is credited online:

>Visit PM Kisan's official website

>On the right corner of the page, click the 'Beneficiary status' tab, a new page will open

>On the new page, select any one option between Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number. Through these 2 numbers, you can check whether the amount has been credited to your account

All PM Kisan beneficiaries are required to complete their account eKYC compliance in order to get the 11th installment. The deadline for completing eKYC is May 31, 2022. Beneficiaries can opt for OTP-based eKYC available on PMKISAN Portal or visit the nearest CSC centres for Biometric-based eKYC.

In case you face any difficulties, you can contact on the given numbers:

>PM Kisan toll free number: 18001155266

>PM Kisan helpline number:155261

>PM Kisan landline numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401

>PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

>PM Kisan has another helpline: 0120-6025109

